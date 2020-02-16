Dean's first Power-5 offer came from in-state hegemon Georgia, so there's probably an uphill battle for most schools trying to catch up to the Bulldogs. Virginia Tech's new defensive line coach duo of Darryl Tapp and Bill Teerlinck has made a splash on the recruiting trail, but the results have yet to reveal themselves so far. If they're as good at closing down recruits as they are at getting initial attention, VT should be right in the mix here. Getting him onto campus will be an important step - and the Hokies have yet to prove that (unlike the regular visits from Atlanta-area prospects) they can bring East Georgia players to Blacksburg.