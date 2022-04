New Virginia Tech football offer: Malik Washington

Virginia Tech landed one of Washington's teammates in the 2022 class - safety Mansoor Delane - and the effort to be a bigger factor in Maryland continues. Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen is one of VT's ace recruiters, and has longstanding ties to the region dating back to his days playing at Maryland (he also recruited the area for the Terps and Penn State in his time coaching at those schools). Getting in the door first is important, but Washington has already visited Penn State and Rutgers, so the Hokies will have to work to get him on campus soon to take advantage of being the first offer.