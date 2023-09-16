Virginia Tech has offered Paramus (N.J.) Catholic 2025 offensive lineman Malachi Goodman. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Nebraska, East Carolina, Marshall, Massachusetts

The latest

As with other recent offers in the Garden State, it should be considered no coincidence that the Hokies issue an offer shortly before they travel to play a game on Goodman's home turf. That sense of connection s built even though VT is the road team this afternoon. The Hokies have historically done a decent job in New Jersey, and rebuilding some of those pipelines is a priority. That said, hopping into the mix after programs that do even better in the region - Maryland and Michigan among them - are already on board means that the Hokies will have to do well on the field to make a compelling argument (and the staff can hope the first salvo there comes today).

Film

Game breakdown

Goodman is a massive offensive lineman who can rely on natural strength to find a lot of success at the high school level. He mirrors pass-rushers well as they try to double-move their way by him, but at other times his feet can be a little planted to the ground - particularly when he starts engaging in the run game. He can be a guy who reaches out and leans to shove the defensive lineman, rather than moving his body to be in a position where he can maximize his leverage. He does have solid athletic ability though, and as his body matures and he builds lower-half strength, he can be a little quicker and add even more power to his game.