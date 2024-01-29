Virginia Tech has offered Richmond Benedictine 2026 offensive lineman Maddox Cochrane. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Pittsburgh

The latest

Cochrane was offered after wide receivers coach - and Richmond recruiting specialist - Fontel Mines dropped by his school last week. With only Pittsburgh beating the Hokies to the offer punch, there's plenty of early-mover advantage to play with, and Virginia Tech's recent history of strong recruiting in the 804 should also be a boost. He's not scheduled to visit for a junior day before the February Dead Period, but Cochrane should have ample opportunity to make his way to Blacksburg in Spring and Summer and really get acquainted with the program.

Film

Game breakdown

Cochrane is a tall, relatively lean offensive lineman who has plenty of frame to fill out. While he's a good athlete, he also has some of the "limbs flying everywhere" look of a guy who has recently gone through a growth spurt and is figuring out how to control that frame. As he fills out and develops physically, figuring out how to me more economical with his movement will help him. He's not much of a natural bender yet, and tends to strike high - and even be a little unclear what he's supposed to do in terms of hand placement when contacting a player who is approaching him with leverage. He'll want to get more flexible going forward. However, his desire to get from Point A to Point B in a hurry, and to bury the opponent on every available down, will serve him well as he grows and develops his technique.