Virginia Tech has offered Avon Lake (Ohio) 2025 wide receiver Luke Stuewe. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Miami (Ohio)

The latest

Stuewe picked up a scholarship offer after camping in Blacksburg over the weekend. The son of former Hokie walk-on Michael Stuewe, he's got family history with the Orange and Maroon. Older brother Matt chose a scholarship at Ohio University over a PWO opportunity from the Hokies in the 2023 class, but with a scholarship on the table, the likelihood that he follows through on the legacy is that much greater. His development (and ultimately the number of high-major offers he earns) could be the storyline to watch here, but VT is going to be in outstanding shape as long as the coaching staff puts in that effort.

Game breakdown

Playing mostly as a slot for his high school team, Stuewe has good burst off the line, and quickly eats up cushion that DBs give him. He shows outstanding ball skills on passes that are outside the frame of his body. While he can be a little ponderous making his breaks (particularly when executing a double-move), he manages to get open on hard cuts, and has the awareness to show for his quarterback when he's in the clear to make an uncontested catch. He has good YAC speed and quickness, and converts immediately from "make catch" to "get upfield" mode. He also shows the ability to be a solid blocker in the run game.

Film