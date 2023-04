Virginia Tech has offered West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West 2025 defensive end Luka Gilbert. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech has sent out a number of offers in the Cincinnati area lately. Gilbert's is one that's a little bit more hopeful: he already holds offers from childhood favorite Ohio State (which he's visited multiple times) and a Michigan team that has become a powerhouse recruiting the Queen City. If he visits this Summer, the Hokies will have a real shot here, but this feels a bit more like one that is intended to send a message to coaches in the area about the team's genuine desire to land players from the region, more so than landing Gilbert himself.

