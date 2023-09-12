Virginia Tech has offered Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara 2024 defensive end Lugard Edokpayi. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

California, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wisconsin, Akron, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, Navy, Old Dominion, Temple, Jacksonville State, Long Island, Maine, Morgan State

The latest

Edokpayi is a late-rising DE whose offers have come as he's circulated his early-season senior film. Programs that are still on the hunt for pass rush have reached out in big numbers. That's turned him from a mid-major target into a guy with a half-dozen Power-5 offers, and he's yet to take a visit to any of those programs (his only trips thus far have been to a Penn State team that hasn't pulled the trigger yet and to Old Dominion). With DC-area ace Elijah Brooks on the case, the Hokies should be able to immediately make themselves a major factor here. A visit when the team returns from its two-game roadtrip feels inevitable.

Film

Game breakdown

Edokpayi is a tall, lean defensive end with good burst off the ball, nice lateral quickness, and closing speed to get to the QB once he breaks into the backfield. He's still adding to his suite of pass-rush moves, and tends to play very high (both off the snap and as he engages offensive linemen), but his physical potential is very high as he continues his conversion from primarily a basketball player when he was younger to an experienced player on the gridiron. Adding strength and understanding leverage can make him an outstanding DE in the long run.

