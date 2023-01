Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga 2025 cornerback Lonnie McAllister. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech is his first

McAllister is yet another member of the Gonzaga crew that the Hokies offered this week. He's also the most under-the-radar: Virginia Tech becomes the first program on his offer list. That should be a good start for VT when it comes to the opportunity to build relationships, and the fact that there are plenty of Gonzaga players with new offers should make it easier to get a large group of them on campus for a spring practice in a couple months. Building these bonds should help the Orange and Maroon rebuild a reputation in the DMV region.

---