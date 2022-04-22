New Virginia Tech football offer: Leon Clark

Clark is another of Virginia Tech's offers as part of a recent tour de force in the Tidewater area, and while the Hokies aren't ahead of the curve here (Maryland and UNC most notably among the schools that beat them to the offer punch), they're plenty early for a kid who hasn't even finished his freshman year of high school. Getting in the door at this point helps in his recruitment, and the fact that this is among a broader trend of offers that will improve the impressions of the Orange and Maroon in the 757 should help in the long run. Getting him on campus will be an important step this offseason, but this one's a marathon, not a sprint.