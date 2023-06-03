New Virginia Tech football offer: Lekhy Thompkins
Virginia Tech has offered Jackson (Tenn.) 2026 athlete Lekhy Thompkins. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Austin Peay, Tennessee-Martin
The latest
Thompkins just wrapped up his freshman year, and his offer came at the conclusion of a visit for Friday's camp session. VT was beaten to the punch only by FCS programs Austin Peay and Tennessee-Martin, so the Orange and Maroon begin in good shape. With former Vanderbilt player and coach Chris Marve his lead recruiter, there are solid geographic connections to exploit, as well. Depending on how his body develops, he may ended up with a ton of offers, so the Hokies were wise to get ahead of the game here.
Game breakdown
As a running back, Thompkins is a pure bruiser who loves to run through contact at the line of scrimmage, and does a good job keeping his pads low to deliver a blow and then keep moving forward. He has strong legs and while he's not the fastest back on the planet, he has plenty of speed to take runs for long distances once he gets through the first line of defense. He shows a good awareness of how to subtly arc his path to leave opponents with only a glancing shot on him, and he's a little quicker than you might expect. His athletic tools may combine with his size to make him more of a defensive player in the long run, where his athleticism and physicality will benefit him.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---