Virginia Tech has offered Jackson (Tenn.) 2026 athlete Lekhy Thompkins. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Austin Peay, Tennessee-Martin

The latest

Thompkins just wrapped up his freshman year, and his offer came at the conclusion of a visit for Friday's camp session. VT was beaten to the punch only by FCS programs Austin Peay and Tennessee-Martin, so the Orange and Maroon begin in good shape. With former Vanderbilt player and coach Chris Marve his lead recruiter, there are solid geographic connections to exploit, as well. Depending on how his body develops, he may ended up with a ton of offers, so the Hokies were wise to get ahead of the game here.

Game breakdown

As a running back, Thompkins is a pure bruiser who loves to run through contact at the line of scrimmage, and does a good job keeping his pads low to deliver a blow and then keep moving forward. He has strong legs and while he's not the fastest back on the planet, he has plenty of speed to take runs for long distances once he gets through the first line of defense. He shows a good awareness of how to subtly arc his path to leave opponents with only a glancing shot on him, and he's a little quicker than you might expect. His athletic tools may combine with his size to make him more of a defensive player in the long run, where his athleticism and physicality will benefit him.

Film