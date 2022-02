New Virginia Tech football offer: Layth Ghannam

Ghannam picked up his offer the day after returning home from an unofficial visit to Blacksburg for the Hokies' Jan. 29 junior day. That indicates some base-level interest even before knowing how serious the Hokies are about him. That the visit went extremely well only adds to the positive vibes. However, there will be plenty of competition for the West Virginia native, including from the home-state schools. Keeping on him and getting him to return to campus for a spring practice will be a major step toward cementing status as a favorite.