Virginia Tech has offered Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy 2025 linebacker Kris Thompson. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Oklahoma State, TCU, New Mexico State, Toledo, UAB, UNLV, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee State

The latest

Thompson has been on the Hokies' radar for a while, and the offer finally came through this week. Playing for one of the Nashville area's rising football powers, he'll get a ton more attention as time goes on. Virginia Tech's connections to the city through members of the staff that coached (or in one case, even played) at Vanderbilt is solid, and kids from the National Playmakers Academy tend to be well-traveled throughout the region. Getting Thompson on a visit to Blacksburg later this Fall will be an important step in having staying power here.

Film

Game breakdown

Thompson is a big (albeit not in height), physical linebacker who likes getting his hands dirty in the trenches battling offensive linemen. Thanks to his strength and leverage he can often win those battles, keeping the point of attack in the opposing backfield and shedding blocks to make tackles. Thompson also has good athleticism, with the ability to chase sideline-to-sideline. Continuing to develop quick-twitch burst and the precision with which he reads his keys will make him a highly coveted linebacker in the long run.