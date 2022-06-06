New Virginia Tech football offer: Kharon Craig

Virginia Tech has offered Avon (Conn.) Old Farms 2026 cornerback/athlete Kharon Craig. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Mississippi, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Massachusetts
The latest
Craig was offered as part of OC Tyler Bowen's wave of offers in New England late last week (not to be confused with his wave of offers in Baltimore a few days before that). He already has a few offers despite wrapping up his eighth-grade year and not even beginning high school yet, so it's easy to envision a world in which he's a top-notch prospect - and getting into the door at this early stage is not only smart, but basically necessary to have a chance when decision day comes. VT will continue working to build a relationship, but there's a long way to go in his process.
Film
