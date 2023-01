Virginia Tech has offered Arden (N.C.) Christ School 2024 athlete Khalil Conley. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Conley has been on a tear in the past couple weeks, picking up all four of his ACC offers thus far since last Monday. Recruited on both sides of the ball, he has a ton of potential as a defensive back and it appears that's the preference for most of the schools in the mix at this point. He's hoping to visit the schools that show interest in him over the course of the Winter and Spring, and Virginia Tech will angle to get him to stop in Blacksburg either next weekend or for a spring practice in March to truly get his recruitment moving.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---