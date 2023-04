Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2027 cornerback Khalid Rainer. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech is his first

Rainer is the younger brother of 2024 VT target Zahir Rainer, who picked Minnesota over the Hokies a few weeks ago. While Virginia Tech isn't actively recruiting big bro right now, there's no question that the door is open if he's interested, and being the first program on the board for his younger brother makes that even more clear. Khalid has visited Blacksburg with his older brother in the past, and their dad (former NFL linebacker Wali Rainer) - who also happens to be the recruiting coordinator for their high school program - has a very strong relationship with Hokies wide receivers coach Fontel Mines. This will be a long recruitment, but Virginia Tech should be in it until the end.

