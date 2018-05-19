King has been pretty open that Florida is his dream school, so if the Gators ever offer, it might be tough for the Hokies to pull him away. However, the Jacksonville area is one part of Florida in which VT has been able to find consistent success, and while it might not be a pipeline per se, it's as close as the Hokies have in the Sunshine State. That should make it easier for King to consider and visit Virginia Tech in the long run. It's still relatively early in his recruitment, with few visits under the belt, but VT should be able to at least draw serious consideration from King.