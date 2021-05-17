New Virginia Tech football offer: Kenny Minchey
Virginia Tech has offered Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John 2023 quarterback Kenny Minchey. Here's a quick look at him.
SUBSCRIBE BY MAY 31 and get Hokie Haven FREE until the season begins! Take advantage of our Hokies21 deal here.
Other notable offers
Michigan State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, others
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news