Virginia Tech has offered Reidsville (N.C.) 2026 tight end Kendre' Harrison. Here's a quick look at him.

Although he's a two-sport high school athlete, Harrison plans to hang up the basketball shoes to focus on football at the next level. He's a jumbo WR who will grow into a true tight end over the course of the next three years. Harrison hails from the north-central part of the state, which should facilitate plenty of opportunities to visit Blacksburg over the next few years (he's been to Duke, North Carolina, and Wake Forest so far). He's the first Class of 2026 tight end to pick up a VT offer, and it can be expected that he'll remain at or near the top of the Hokies' board if he develops as expected.

