New Virginia Tech football offer: Keelon Russell
Virginia Tech has offered Duncanville (Texas) 2025 quarterback Keelon Russell. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Ole Miss, Purdue, TCU, Memphis, North Texas, UTSA
Russell has been fairly quiet on the recruiting trail to date, taking a couple visits within his home state but not expanding far beyond that. Virginia Tech becomes one of his biggest out-of-region offers thus far (realistically, Purdue is the only other one to date). Tyler Bowen has worked to set up the recruiting board for 2025 and beyond - with the top guy in 2024 on-board already - and those who make their way to campus this Summer will sift toward the top of the heap. It remains to be seen if Russell will be one.
Russell is a pass-first quarterback who still has the wheels to be a big-play threat at the high-school level (in college, he'd be more of a Josh Jackson than a Braxton Burmeister, from an athletic perspective). He likes to throw the deep ball, and does so with decent arm strength and outstanding touch and accuracy. He shows a good ability to shake off contact to scramble for passing lanes or to gain yardage. He's not asked to execute a ton of short- and intermediate-range passing in the timing game, so that will have to develop, but the skillset is there to develop it.
