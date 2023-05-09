Virginia Tech has offered Duncanville (Texas) 2025 quarterback Keelon Russell. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHlsZXJCb3dlbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHlsZXJCb3dlbjwvYT4gaSBhbSBibGVzc2VkIHRvIGhhdmUg ZWFybmVkIGEgb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBWaXJnaW5pYSBUZWNoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hNYXJ0aW5lekRWP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE1hcnRpbmV6RFY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hRQkphbWVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDb2FjaFFCSmFtZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSk1pdGNoUUI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKTWl0Y2hR Qjk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGVtcG9fc3Ry aWtlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0ZW1wb19zdHJpa2U8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hQb2xpdGUxMD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hQb2xpdGUxMDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kcm9iYWx3YXl6b3Blbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZHJvYmFsd2F5em9wZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT2xkU2Nob29sUUI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QE9sZFNjaG9vbFFCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2psb3Z2b3JuNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamxvdnZvcm43 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS2RKSG92STB0TyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tkSkhvdkkwdE88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2VlbG9uUnVz c2VsbCAoQGtlZWxvbmZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2tlZWxvbmZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjU1NjI1OTA5NDY0OTY5 MjIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Other offers

Ole Miss, Purdue, TCU, Memphis, North Texas, UTSA

The latest

Russell has been fairly quiet on the recruiting trail to date, taking a couple visits within his home state but not expanding far beyond that. Virginia Tech becomes one of his biggest out-of-region offers thus far (realistically, Purdue is the only other one to date). Tyler Bowen has worked to set up the recruiting board for 2025 and beyond - with the top guy in 2024 on-board already - and those who make their way to campus this Summer will sift toward the top of the heap. It remains to be seen if Russell will be one.

Game breakdown

Russell is a pass-first quarterback who still has the wheels to be a big-play threat at the high-school level (in college, he'd be more of a Josh Jackson than a Braxton Burmeister, from an athletic perspective). He likes to throw the deep ball, and does so with decent arm strength and outstanding touch and accuracy. He shows a good ability to shake off contact to scramble for passing lanes or to gain yardage. He's not asked to execute a ton of short- and intermediate-range passing in the timing game, so that will have to develop, but the skillset is there to develop it.

Film