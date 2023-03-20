Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers 2024 cornerback Keelan Flowe. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
West Virginia, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Old Dominion, Charleston Southern, Elon, Jackson State, Rhode Island
The latest
Flowe visited Blacksburg this weekend and left town with an offer. The fact that he was willing to visit before the offer is a strong indication of where the Hokies stand - to say nothing of the fact that they became just his second Power-5 offer (behind West Virginia a few days earlier) and how important and productive the Tar Heel State has become to their recruiting effort. He's a class of 2024 prospect, so his recruitment won't take place on the same timeline as some of the underclassmen who were recently offered, but the Hokies should be able to control their own destiny in his recruitment a bit.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---