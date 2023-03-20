Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers 2024 cornerback Keelan Flowe. Here's a quick look at him.

Flowe visited Blacksburg this weekend and left town with an offer. The fact that he was willing to visit before the offer is a strong indication of where the Hokies stand - to say nothing of the fact that they became just his second Power-5 offer (behind West Virginia a few days earlier) and how important and productive the Tar Heel State has become to their recruiting effort. He's a class of 2024 prospect, so his recruitment won't take place on the same timeline as some of the underclassmen who were recently offered, but the Hokies should be able to control their own destiny in his recruitment a bit.

