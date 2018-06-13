Even though he's got a whole mess of bigtime offers, Bingley-Jones has taken the recruiting process at a distance to date, worrying more about his efforts on the field. He is interested in programs with good history on the field, whicxh probably bodes well for Virginia Tech (especially since a combination of opportunity to make the NFL and also get a good education is what he's looking for). The Hokies have done well in the Tar Heel State in the past couple classes, but they'll have to beat out some major programs for this kid. Getting in the door at this point is a start, and proximity should allow him to investigate what Blacksburg and Virginia Tech have going on.