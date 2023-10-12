Virginia Tech has offered Virginia Beach (Va.) Salem 2027 wide receiver Kasir Patterson. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech was beaten through the door to offer Patterson by Duke, and South Carolina followed in the immediate aftermath of the Hokies' offer. For a kid just in his freshman year who looks like one of the tidewater region's top prospects, this will be a test of the Orange and Maroon's ability to re-take the pole position for recruitments of players from the Commonwealth's top hotbed. Patterson has yet to make it to a Hokies game this Fall, but given the program's improving reputation in the 757, should be able to establish a foothold early in his process.

Patterson has played only sparingly at the varsity level so far, but his lanky frame and good ball skills are obvious building blocks to shape his game around. He's largely a blank slate right now, so adding (and demonstrating) explosiveness and route-running will be key going forward.

