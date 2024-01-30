Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Glen Allen 2025 defensive back Kamden Tiller. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

West Virginia

The latest

Tiller was offered while on-campus for last night's junior day, and there's no question that the excitement of that event (even if the men's basketball team couldn't knock off Duke) is going to give the offer even stronger positive connotations emotionally. The Hokies have done a really good job recruiting the 804 under the current staff, and with Fontel Mines on his trail (to say nothing of position recruiter Derek Jones, another strong staffer in that regard), VT should be able to be in the mix for the long haul, especially given how early i his recruitment he is.

Film

Game breakdown

Tiller plays both corner and safety for his high school team, but he looks to have the athletic ability to play on the edge in college. He executes the modern shuffle technique well, and he can flip his hips to turn and run in the opposite direction extremely smoothly. He has good instincts to fire on the ball, and a mindset that if he can get a hand on it, he's going to intercept it rather than playing through the receiver's hands. He's also extremely fast in a straight line, and looks completely effortless as he lopes down the field. While he can cover in man downfield, he's at his most comfortable playing with everything in front of him and the ability to keep his eyes trained on the quarterback - the attribute that seems most safety-like in his game.