New Virginia Tech football offer: Kamari Ramsey
Virginia Tech has offered Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon 2022 athlete Kamari Ramsey. Here's a quick look at him.
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
Other notable offers
Cal, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, USC, several others
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news