New Virginia Tech football offer: Kamari Burns

Burns's offer comes a couple days after he revealed a top six - Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Pitt, Tennessee, and West Virginia - which is not exactly ideal timing, but better late than never if VT wants to get seriously involved. Of course, a guy who already has his favorites staked out and lives in the shadow of the Big Boy of his region (Gahanna is a suburb of Columbus, home to Ohio State)... there's a thin needle VT has to thread to be a serious factor for him at this stage. He's already visited each of his favorites, and some of them on multiple occasions. If the Hokies can get him on campus soon, they have a shot, but there's plenty of ground to make up.