Virginia Tech has offered Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 2025 linebacker Kamar Archie. Here's a quick look at him.

As with many others among the group that Elijah Brooks offered in New Jersey over the past few days, the Hokies will have to get Archie on campus to have a real shot at him. He's been on multiple trips to places like Penn State and Rutgers, so VT is playing from behind just a bit. If he makes it to Blacksburg this Summer, the Orange and Maroon will be setting themselves up to have a serious shot. Success on the field is also key for guys with a number of playoff contenders already in the mix.

