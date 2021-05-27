New Virginia Tech football offer: Kam Pringle
Virginia Tech has offered Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland 2024 offensive lineman Kam Pringle. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Arizona State, Duke, Georgia, South Carolina, others
The latest
