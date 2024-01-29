Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore St. Frances 2027 cornerback Kaleb Wells. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee

Coming from Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances Academy, Wells already has offers from some of the programs that are a regular presence at that program. VT's occasionally-frosty relationship with the coaching staff there has thawed in recent years, but hasn't borne many results yet, either (the lone recent recruiting win, 2022 cornerback Cam Johnson, left after one season). With RBs coach Elijah Brooks able to open some doors, and the SFA program's typical desire to help prospects visits campuses around the region and country, there's at least a shot. Getting on board before Wells's freshman year comes to an end will get the Hokies in the discussion, too.

Wells has a smooth backpedal, and he transitions into breaks - both on the post angle and to make hard breaks toward the quarterback - extremely smoothly. He has good downfield speed, and is able to use his eyes to read where the quarterback is going to throw the ball (to the extent that, depending on his physical growth in the next couple years, he might even be a better free safety than corner in the long run). He's on the slimmer side, and though he shows a willingness to play a physical game, he can get bullied a bit. His coverage skills will go a long way, though, and if he grows without losing his fluidity, he should be a guy with dozens of offers in the end.