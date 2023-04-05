New Virginia Tech football offer: Kaj Sanders
Virginia Tech has offered Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2024 cornerback Kaj Sanders. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Akron, Connecticut, James Madison, Liberty, Massachusetts, Temple
The latest
Sanders has been a regular visitor to both Rutgers and Penn State - and has scheduled a summertime official visit to the latter. The Hokies are hopping onboard somewhat late here, but new assistant coach Elijah Brooks has some connections in the Garden State thanks to his time recruiting it for Maryland, so he can help the Orange and Maroon make up ground quickly. Getting him to campus soon will be crucial though, since his recruitment may not be extended very long once he takes official visits to his favorites.