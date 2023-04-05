Sanders has been a regular visitor to both Rutgers and Penn State - and has scheduled a summertime official visit to the latter. The Hokies are hopping onboard somewhat late here, but new assistant coach Elijah Brooks has some connections in the Garden State thanks to his time recruiting it for Maryland, so he can help the Orange and Maroon make up ground quickly. Getting him to campus soon will be crucial though, since his recruitment may not be extended very long once he takes official visits to his favorites.