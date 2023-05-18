Virginia Tech has offered Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge 2024 offensive lineman Kai Greer. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arkansas, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Texas A&M, UCF, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, South Florida, Campbell

The latest

Greer already has a ton of offers, and has set up most of his June with official visits to programs like Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Penn State. Getting in the door at this point is pretty ambitious, and while proximity (he lives just outside Charlotte) could mean that there's a way to wedge a foot into the door, it seems unlikely that Virginia Tech is able to stick in this one for the long haul unless they make up ground extremely quickly. On the bright side, if any coach on the staff is able to do that, it'd be Fontel Mines, and the Hokies' receivers coach is the one who issued the offer.

Game breakdown

Greer meets or even exceeds all the physical benchmarks for the position, to say the very least. He already looks well put-together, and has a frame to continue getting bigger and stronger. While he'll want to improve his flexibility a bit (he sometimes bends at the waist in his three-point stance, rather than keeping his hips low), he manages to fire out with good leverage. His first two steps off the snap are very quick - and precise, rather than being oversized, which can be the case with players who have that desire to get off the ball immediately - and he plays with a bully mentality to finish his blocks.

