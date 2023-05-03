Virginia Tech has offered Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County 2024 offensive lineman Kahlil House. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Mississippi State, Missouri, UCF, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Kent State, Liberty, Louisville, Middle Tennessee State, Old Dominion, South Florida, Troy, UAB, Dartmouth
The latest
House's offer list is interesting: it continues to grow, and there are tons of mid-majors on the board (whereas typically those sorts of programs stop bothering to get involved when it becomes clear that a guy is a Power-5 prospect). With Virginia Tech on the table, the likelihood that he continues picking up Power-5 offers grows - the Hokies have historically been a tipping-point offer for other major programs. Getting him on a visit from Central GA up to Blacksburg this offseason will be a priority. He hasn't been particularly well traveled yet, but this is a crucial Summer in his process.
Film
----
