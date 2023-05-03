Virginia Tech has offered Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County 2024 offensive lineman Kahlil House. Here's a quick look at him.

House's offer list is interesting: it continues to grow, and there are tons of mid-majors on the board (whereas typically those sorts of programs stop bothering to get involved when it becomes clear that a guy is a Power-5 prospect). With Virginia Tech on the table, the likelihood that he continues picking up Power-5 offers grows - the Hokies have historically been a tipping-point offer for other major programs. Getting him on a visit from Central GA up to Blacksburg this offseason will be a priority. He hasn't been particularly well traveled yet, but this is a crucial Summer in his process.

