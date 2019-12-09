New Virginia Tech football offer: Kaden Moore
Virginia Tech has offered Bethlehem (Pa.) Freedom 2020 offensive lineman Kaden Moore. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Bowling Green (committed), Albany, Monmouth, other FCS programs
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news