Duenkel has been to campus several times, and earned his offer after impressing in front of the coaches at Saturday's specialists camp. That was a long-awaited one, and while it isn't going to result in an immediate commitment, it certainly puts the Hokies in really nice position for him. They're also pursuing his classmate, running back Jordan Houston, and have the opportunity to land both Flint Hill prospects is one that the Virginia Tech staff is certainly hoping to capitalize upon.