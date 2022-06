New Virginia Tech football offer: Jovon Williams

Though he picked up a Syracuse offer in April, you could fairly say Virginia Tech is likely the school that will kick Williams's recruitment into full gear. He attends a powerhouse program in New Jersey (though he lives in Connecticut), and with attention shining on that program, it shouldn't take long for other major programs to follow suit. Building the relationship early will be crucial for this staff, especially since they don't have proof-of-concept when it comes to recruiting the tri-state area just yet.