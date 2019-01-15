New Virginia Tech football offer: Joseph McKay
Virginia Tech has offered Phenix City (Ala.) Central 2021 running back Joseph McKay. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Arkansas, Ole Miss, Troy, others
The latest
Unlike with teammate EJ Williams, Virginia Tech is in the door before major SEC programs like Alabama and Auburn, and that gives a bit more of a chance here. Of course, any reasonable hope of landing either player probably hinges upon getting them to consider the Hokies together (as is often the case for an out-of-region program like VT recruiting the Southeast). Safeties coach Tyrone Nix will have his recruiting chops tested - he was brought in largely because of his connections to SEC territory - and we'll see if he's able to get the players to visit, much less consider Blacksburg as a serious college destination.