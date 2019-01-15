Unlike with teammate EJ Williams, Virginia Tech is in the door before major SEC programs like Alabama and Auburn, and that gives a bit more of a chance here. Of course, any reasonable hope of landing either player probably hinges upon getting them to consider the Hokies together (as is often the case for an out-of-region program like VT recruiting the Southeast). Safeties coach Tyrone Nix will have his recruiting chops tested - he was brought in largely because of his connections to SEC territory - and we'll see if he's able to get the players to visit, much less consider Blacksburg as a serious college destination.