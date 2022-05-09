New Virginia Tech football offer: Jordan Mayer

Virginia Tech has offered Jefferson Hills (Pa.) Thomas Jefferson 2023 defensive end Jordan Mayer. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College (former commit), Duke, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Miami (OH), Duquesne, James Madison
The latest
Mayer made a commitment to Boston College this Spring - after the Eagles had been the first Power-5 program to offer him over the Summer - but pulled back from that a couple weeks back. Now, he's making the rounds and seeing some of his suitors again, and Wisconsin has surged into the lead. While the Badgers may be tough to beat, the connections to that program through offensive line coach Joe Rudolph (his lead recruiter) should at least help VT try to get a visit out of him and forestall a pledge to Wisconsin. There's plenty of ground to be made up, though.
Film
