Virginia Tech has offered Nashville (Tenn.) CPA 2024 offensive lineman John Wayne Oliver. Here's a quick look at him.

There was certainly a window where the Hokies could have been a major player in Oliver's recruitment - he was brought to the staff's attention long before he was one of the most-offered OLs in the country - but at this stage, that opening is very slim. If he makes it to camp season this Summer without having narrowed his list, there's a chance that he makes his way to Blacksburg, and that can fling the door back open, but realistically, the Hokies have let too many other programs pull ahead, and they don't have the runway to prove themselves on the field before he begins to eliminate contenders. Again, the door is still open a crack, but it's one tiny crack at this stage.

