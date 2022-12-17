New Virginia Tech football offer: John Forster
Virginia Tech has offered Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's 2025 running back John Forster. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse
The latest
The Hokies made a recent wave of offers at St. Joseph's Regional, and Forster is among a half-dozen Green Knights to benefit. VT wrestling/football commit Jimmy Mullen is a soon-to-be alum, providing a connection to the SJR program. Getting a group visit for these players at some point this offseason - possibly for a January junior day, but a spring practice would work, as well - should allow Virginia Tech to build some serious bonds and ultimately have a shot to land a package deal of sorts, and continue strengthening ties in the Garden State.
Film
----
