Virginia Tech has offered Anderson (S.C.) Westside 2024 wide receiver Jimmar Boston. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Appalachian State, Charlotte, Connecticut, James Madison, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Old Dominion, Western Kentucky, Charleston Southern, Elon, Florida A&M, Howard, North Carolina Central, Wofford

The latest

Boston has mostly been an FCS guy with hopes to climb into the mid-major ranks over the early stages of his recruitment, but an impressive performance at the Hokies' team 7-on-7 camp with Westside High School thrust him into his first Power-5 option. Boston also visited for a spring practice back in April, so he's already got some familiarity with the program, as well. The questions will be: how vigorously does Virginia Tech pursue him, with other top WR options still available, and does the Hokie offer lead to a floodgate moment that sees more competition? Boston's dad, a 2007 safety by the same name, spurned mis-major offers to stay close to home at D-2 Newberry college, another factor to keep in mind.

Game breakdown

Though not the biggest receiver out there, Boston has some big-play threat thanks to his speed, and he's also the sort of guy who's slippery enough in tight areas to be a screen threat with those jets turning even short passes into big gains. Boston is good at planting a foot in the ground to initiate a cut, even if that move can be a little telegraphed at times (something that should be easy to improve on), and he shows the ability to high-point passes away from his body.

