New Virginia Tech football offer: Jerrae Hawkins
Virginia Tech has offered Wheeling (W.Va.) Park 2024 wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Old Dominion, Toledo
The latest
Hawkins was in town this weekend, and picked up his Hokie offer before departing Blacksburg. It's always a good sign when a player makes a visit before knowing he holds the offer, and the experience of being on-campus to receive the opportunity is obviously a positive one in the young man's mind. He camped at a few other places this Summer, including one that has yet to offer (Ohio State), so VT will have to remain on him - and sell the opportunity at the slot position - to stay in the mix for the long term.
Film
