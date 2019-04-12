New Virginia Tech football offer: Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia St. Joseph's 2021 linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Baylor, Maryland, Oklahoma State, UCF
The latest
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news