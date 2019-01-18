New Virginia Tech football offer: Jeffrey Sims
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Virginia Tech has offered Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood 2020 quarterback Jeffrey Sims. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Boston College, Georgia, Penn State, UCF, others
The latest
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news