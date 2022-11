Virginia Tech has offer Spartanburg (S.C.) Broome 2026 running back/athlete Jaylen McGill. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech is his first

McGill picked up his offer from the Hokies at the conclusion of a visit to Blacksburg last weekend. That he was willing to visit before receiving the offer and that VT became the first program to jump on board are both positives in his recruitment. Running backs coach Stu Holt and cornerbacks coach Derek Jones are his primary points of contact among on-field coaches (grad assistant Jeron Gouveia-Winslow spent the most time with him Saturday), and developing relationships with him over time will be important. until other suitors arrive - he visited Clemson just a couple weeks ago, but will likely have to wait on the Tigers to offer - the Hokies can focus on building a lead.

