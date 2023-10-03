Virginia Tech has offered Montross (Va.) Westmoreland 2026 safety Jaylen Burrell. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

South Carolina, Charlotte

The latest

Burrell got his offer Sunday after visiting for the Hokies' big win against Pittsburgh Saturday evening. For a kid from the state's Eastern Potomac region, Virginia Tech is also a school that he's watched plenty as a young kid. With Charlotte and South Carolina already on his tail (though both offered in late August, so they didn't beat the Hokies to the punch by much), his recruitment is not a foregone conclusion, but after a July stop, the Orange and Maroon have gone a long way to getting his recruitment off on the right foot.

Film

Game Breakdown

Burrell's frame is big and intimidating in the secondary, which looks like the best long-term fit for his skillset - the pure explosive burst and agility to be a wide receiver are still developing at this point. He also has a physical edge to play the run, and likes to track the ball in the air rather than stick tight to a man in coverage - that reads like a guy whose long-term future is a versatile deep safety who can spin down to cover a receiver in some schemes. His length and jump-ball abilities that he shows off so well on offense make him a good ballhawk, and he likes to try to make plays after interceptions, as well.