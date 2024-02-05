Virginia Tech has offered West Boca Raton (Fla.) 2026 safety Jaydin Broadnax. Here's a quick look at him.

Advertisement

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Kentucky, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, UCF, West Virginia, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Liberty, Marshall, South Florida, Toledo, Western Kentucky

The latest

Broadnax hails from the greater Miami area, but has a Hokie connection: former Virginia Tech defensive back Brandon Flowers is his older brother and one of his high school coaches. That facilitated the Orange and Maroon's finding out about him pretty early, and while Broadnax has added plenty more attention in the week-plus since picking up his offer, the Hokies should have staying power in his recruitment. He plans to visit for a spring practice, and that should allow the staff to truly put their best foot forward and impress him.

Film

Game breakdown

Broadnax is a long-limbed player who has the appearance of a guy who will want to either bulk up and become a safety, or improve his turn-and-run ability to stay at corner (or become a true technician in modern-era shuffle technique, which doesn't require quite as much hip fluidity). He does a good job using his arm length to maintain contact with opposing receivers, and he has a good feel for closing on the ball as it arrives. He has good (perhaps not elite) top-end speed, and a strong instinct for playing the ball in the air that could also serve him if he wishes to move to safety, as well.