Virginia Tech has offered Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep 2024 linebacker Jayden Brown. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech made the rounds in Northern New Jersey yesterday, and that's an area in which running backs coach Elijah Brooks was able to find some success in his previous gig recruiting for Maryland. The Hokies have historically had some success in the region, and it makes sense given the quality of talent and the type of kids (interested in engineering, often desiring to be a little farther from a major city for a four-year stretch) that tend to populate those hyper-talent private schools in the area. VT is a little late to the game here for a rising senior, but should at least have a chance to impress Brown before he makes his college commitment.

