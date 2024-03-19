Virginia Tech has offered Frankfort (Ky.) Western Hills 2025 defensive end Javeon Campbell. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky

The latest

Campbell has offers from some of the major recruiting powers around the country - VT beat Georgia to the punch (barely) but not the likes of Miami or Ohio State. The fact that he's inside the Hokies' six-hour footprint is a positive, but he's already taken visits to Notre Dame, Tennessee, and UGa, so there's some ground to make up even if there's a mechanism to helping make that happen. If he gets to campus for a spring practice - not yet planned, but a distinct possibility - VT can ramp up their ability to seriously compete. Given his other options, contending on the field this Fall can also go a long way if he's still uncommitted by then.

Film

Game breakdown

Although he's not an elite two-step burst sort of pass-rusher, Campbell builds up a head of steam quickly, and he's able to use his momentum to get around or through opposing offensive tackles. He fires off low, gets good hand placement, and has a breadth of techniques that he can use to shed blockers and make his way to the quarterback. He can sometimes stop his feet and get popped backwards, forcing him to restart that momentum, but given that he shows good change-of-direction in the open field, that's more of a technique issue than a lack of ability. He's already a good run-stopper, and with a tall frame and broad shoulders, he may well end up as a strongside defensive end who can still provide some pass-rush rather than a guy who's tearing around the weakside.