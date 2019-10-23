New Virginia Tech football offer: Jason Onye
Virginia Tech has offered Warwick (R.I.) Hendrickson 2021 defensive end Jason Onye. Here’s a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Arizona, Boston College, Michigan, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news