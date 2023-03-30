Virginia Tech has offered Pittsburgh Bishop Canevin 2024 safety Jason Cross. Here's a quick look at him.

Cross has made the rounds throughout the region, but has yet to make his way to Blacksburg. Some of the higher-profile programs on his list probably want to see him at camp or during the beginning of his senior year to know for sure whether he's a take for them, but the Hokies don't want to fall behind those teams - and the offer is now on the board from the Orange and Maroon. The staff will work to get him to town before spring practice comes to a close, and the relationship with safeties coach Pierson Prioleau and truly grow from there.

----

