New Virginia Tech football offer: Jason Cross
Virginia Tech has offered Pittsburgh Bishop Canevin 2024 safety Jason Cross. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, West Virginia, Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (OH), Temple, Toledo, Howard
Cross has made the rounds throughout the region, but has yet to make his way to Blacksburg. Some of the higher-profile programs on his list probably want to see him at camp or during the beginning of his senior year to know for sure whether he's a take for them, but the Hokies don't want to fall behind those teams - and the offer is now on the board from the Orange and Maroon. The staff will work to get him to town before spring practice comes to a close, and the relationship with safeties coach Pierson Prioleau and truly grow from there.
