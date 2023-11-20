Virginia Tech has offered Hickory (N.C.) 2025 wide receiver Jamien Little. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

NC State

The latest

Little's previous offer, from NC State, came just a couple weeks ago, and the Hokies become the second program in the mix. He has taken a handful of visits that haven't resulted in offers - including Duke and Wake Forest this Fall - so getting the opportunity from the Orange and Maroon while in town for a visit Saturday is a good first step for the Hokies. That the offer comes from receivers coach Fontel Mines - one of the Hokies' stronger recruiters - and his location just a couple hours away should also help Tech remain in the hunt for the long run.

Film

Game breakdown

Little is reasonably fast at the high school level, but doesn't look like a true blazer on film (and a 100-meter dash time in the high 12-second range confirms that). However, he's a guy who really likes to make plays after the catch, and that includes a nice ability to stop and start, and shrug off glancing blows that result when opposing defensive backs don't anticipate those fakes. Thanks to his height and long limbs, he can be a deep threat and catch balls over smaller defenders. His double-moves are already a threat, and as he fills out, the strength side of the equation can make him a very tough receiver to handle in all respects.